Under the direction of Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s lands in movie theaters in Spain on November 1, 2023. Don’t miss out on its new teaser!

In a few weeks, Five Nights at Freddy’s, the movie by terror directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, The Left Right Game) whose plot adapts the popular video game saga of Scott Cawthonwho is also co-writer of the film with Seth Cuddeback and Tammi herself.

In the interest of continuing to pique fan interest, Blumhouse and Universal have released a new, short teaser Five Nights at Freddy’swhich you can take a look at below.

Animatronic robots come to life in Five Nights at Freddy’s

The plot of this film horror follows the story of Mike Schmidt, an unemployed young man who is hired to cover the night shift as the new security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

But shortly after joining his position, Mike realizes that The local animatronic dolls are actually alive and come out of their slumber every night in search of young, fresh blood., being responsible for the mysterious disappearances of children that take place in the town. And now they’ve put Mike’s daughter in their sights.

Mike has to steel himself and do everything in his power to protect his daughter and fulfill his security guard duties while try to last five nights at Freddy’s. The thing is whether he’s going to get out of there in one piece.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

The film’s cast includes Josh Hutcherson (57 Seconds, The Long Home, Across the River and Into the Trees), Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo), Mary Stuart Masterson (For Life: Cadena perpetua, The Senior), Elizabeth Lail (You, With gray hair already crazy), Jophielle Love (Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare), Kat Conner Sterling (Popular Theory) y Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy), among others.

The premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s It is scheduled to hit movie theaters in Spain on October 1, 2023.. What did you think of this new preview of the film? Do not hesitate to share your impressions in our comments section.