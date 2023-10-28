October 25, 2023
New stop for Alex Rins
Alex Rins will not race the Thailand GP. He himself announced the news, with a post on X.
The Spaniard from the Honda LCR team has to undergo further surgery on his right leg, operated after the Mugello accident – in which he suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula – which continues to cause him pain.
“We have identified the cause and I will undergo a minor surgery. I will not be in Thailand but I will continue to work towards a full recovery,” Rins wrote.
