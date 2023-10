Omtzigt calls it “fantastic” that “so many people specifically support the New Social Contract”. He says he is “overwhelmed” by the volume of statements of support. He previously said that he did not want his party to become too big too quickly. Participating in just a few constituencies could keep the number of votes for his party within limits. But he came back to that later. “Only by participating throughout the Netherlands can the party realize its plans,” Omtzigt said.