If there’s one thing they like to do at Skoda, it’s apparently teasing. For example, we can probably no longer count on one hand all the teasers we have seen about the new Superb, let alone remember their content over the months. As a reminder, we list all the information again: we already know this about the upcoming Skoda Superb.

It has long been no secret that the Skoda Superb always shares its base with the Volkswagen Passat of the same generation, but this time the Czech gets something that the German does not have. For example, the new Passat is only available as a station wagon, while you can still get the Superb as a five-door sedan – or liftback, to be precise. Skoda has been kind enough to release some sketches of both models, just a matter of knowing what to expect in terms of design.

Bigger and more spacious

Regardless of whether you choose the Superb as a station wagon or as a sedan; they both grow a little again. For example, the liftback will soon be 4 centimeters longer than its predecessor, good for a total of 4.91 meters. You will also feel that difference inside, where the sedan will offer 645 liters of trunk space — 20 liters more than before. The estate of course does even better because you can count on 690 liters in the back, which is a nice 30 liters more than what you can expect in the outgoing Superb Combi. You can easily store your smaller items in the storage compartment in the center console, where Skoda created more space by moving the automatic gear lever to the steering column.

More knobs, please!

That extra space isn’t the only thing that will make the new Superb’s cabin more convenient, either. This also optimizes ease of use and no, Skoda does not do that by means of more touch sensitivity. Instead, they install three ‘Smart Dials’ that, depending on the active functions, can control everything from your climate control and seat heating to the audio volume and even the driving modes. In addition, the brand continues to diligently develop gadgets, so that in the new Superb you can expect not only the typical umbrella in the door or the ice scraper behind the fuel filler flap, but also, for example, a tablet holder in the armrest of the rear seat and an electrically operated parcel shelf. The ‘simply clever’ counter now stands at 28 gadgets.

Up to 100 electric kilometers

Everything remains recognizable under the hood, or at least as long as you stick to traditional combustion engines. For example, the Superb will still be available with a choice of a set of 2.0-liter TDI diesel engines: one with 150 hp and front-wheel drive and one that sends 193 hp to the four wheels. In terms of petrol, there is also a 2.0-liter engine that sends 204 hp to the front axle or 265 hp to both axles, but for the first time the Superb also gets the 1.5-liter TSI mild hybrid with 150 hp. Even more electrification comes in the form of the iV plug-in hybrid, which now combines the same 1.5-liter engine with an electric motor and a battery of no less than 25.7 kWh. The result: a power of 204 hp and an electric driving range of “up to 100 kilometers”.

Skoda was kind enough to edit all its teasers in a short video, where you can get a closer look at a number of details such as the lighting. Does that make you want more? Then you won’t have to worry much longer: the new Skoda Superb will be unveiled in full glory on the evening of November 2.