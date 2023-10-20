Marvel Studios releases a new video that shows the evolution of LOKI throughout his career in the MCU. You can not lose this!

In the new season of Loki, the God of Lies (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself dealing with new internal and external dangers that threaten the Temporal Variation Authority (AVT). With a war on the horizon, Loki finds himself fighting a battle to save the AVT with Mobius (Owen Wilson), the B-15 Hunter (Wunmi Mosaku), and alongside new and familiar characters.

These threats will bring unmissable moments of tension and action, but above all they will reveal aspects of Loki’s personality that have not been seen until now. In this sense, the new season of the series witnesses an authentic evolution of this iconic Marvel character.

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki can now be seen exclusively on Disney+ and premieres new episodes every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Below you can watch “Throughout the Years,” a new featurette that traces Loki’s path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

TOM HIDDLESTON, THE CAPTAIN OF THE ‘SHIP LOKI’

Says Tom Hiddleston in this new content: “What I loved about playing Loki is that he covers different ranges. “He can be funny, comical, but also volatile and angry.”

Loki’s evolution comes to life in part because of the imprint given to him by Tom, who has been playing him since his first appearance in the MCU, back in 2011 in the movie THOR. With more than a decade in the role of Loki, Hiddleston intuitively knows what makes sense for the character and how he would act in different situations. Knowledge of him, in turn, was an essential guide for the rest of the cast, the production and the team of directors.

“We love when we find a way to make a character have great weight. But with Loki, we saw that from the beginning he had enormous trauma and a great emotional burden. Tom understands that instinctively on a level that we can only aspire to,” says series co-director Aaron Moorhead, and concludes: “He is truly the captain of the Loki ship.”

SAVING THE AVT

In the last episode of the first season, Loki returns to the AVT after Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) fateful decision to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). As a result, the beginning of the second season finds Loki discovering that things look very different than they did when he left them. Time lags are the order of the day and no one is regulating the timelines, much less the Temporal Loom, which is overloaded and very close to exploding.

Explains screenwriter Eric Martin: “In the first season, the theme was breaking up the AVT and in the second, the theme is keeping it together.” In this context, the test for Loki is to rise to the occasion. Having always struggled with the notion that he was inherently evil and that he was always doomed to make things worse, the new season leads him to sacrifice himself to protect the people he loves. Loki realizes that while he wants to save the AVT, it is actually his friends that he wants to protect the most.

A CHOSEN FAMILY THAT DESERVES TO BE PROTECTED

Yes, Loki has his circle of loved ones. Before the landing of the series that bears his name, the God of Lies was associated within the MCU with the somewhat dysfunctional Asgardian family: his half-brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his father Odin ( Anthony Hopkins). In Loki he found a new family. Explains Hiddleston: “After Mobius and his AVT colleagues exposed, shattered, and rebuilt his sense of self; and also after his connection with Sylvie, Loki acquired a new ability, a new consciousness to establish connections with others and he realizes that those connections are all that really matters, and that they are connections that he wants to keep. ”.

Martin continues: “What Loki found at the AVT was a home. He found Mobius, who became probably his first real friend in his life. The AVT is a place that he accepted. It’s kind of an island of misfits, and he found a way to create a life for himself there. Now it is his home, and he wants to protect it.”

“He is a character that, since I have played him, has been searching for meaning. Even when he was not aware of it, he was filled with grievances, anger and emotional destabilization because he did not feel that he had purpose or meaning. “He was looking for meaning in the wrong places and now I think he has found a way to give himself a purpose, which is to try to regroup, help Mobius, the B-15 Huntress and the AVT,” concludes Hiddleston.

The new season of Loki is now available exclusively on Disney+ and presents new episodes every Thursday / Friday depending on the time slot where you live (in Spain on Fridays).