In the world of PC gaming and in general on this platform, the use of SSDs has become a new standard, since they impressively improve the performance of equipment thanks to their reading and writing speeds, compared to traditional hard drives. Type of storage that many seek to be able to purchase with cheaper options, buying them on certain Chinese sites which can be risky, since there are scams in which, instead of receiving an SSD, you end up receiving a MicroSD.

This is what happened to a user who bought an M.2 SSD on a site in this country, which was much cheaper than in other online stores, but in the end he discovered that it was a scam since half of the External casing was occupied by a PCB and MicroSD cards. A deception that he fell into since Chinese alternatives generate attraction due to their considerably lower price compared to products from well-known brands.

According to the report from the site News MyDrivers, the buyer realized that he had been scammed when the performance of the supposed M.2 SSD turned out to be slower than he expected and what was promised in the product description. While a genuine M.2 SSD can easily reach read and write speeds of over 2,000 MB/s, MicroSD cards barely exceed 100 MB/s, or even less. So he ended up opening it and realizing that he had been completely fooled.

Something that unfortunately is not an isolated case, since if you are a regular buyer of online items from sites like Aliexpress, you will know that these types of stories abound, where deceived people say that they have found items that cost a fraction of what you would normally pay. , so they attract the attention of many users, but they actually have nothing to do with the expected product and the quality that they promise in the publication.

