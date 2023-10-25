The Xbox Partner Preview had an announcement aimed at RoboCop fans, as the new game of the iconic character is just around the corner. RoboCop: Rogue City is an action and adventure proposal that will put players in the shoes of the popular hero.

The interesting thing is that the title will offer fans an original story. It will be set in Detroit, a city plagued by crime and a new threat. This project will take place between RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, so it will be full of interesting references to the universe of the saga.

As if that were not enough, Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor, will voice the cyber policeman. The new trailer shows a little more of the action of the title and reaffirms that it will be available on November 2.

