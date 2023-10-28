This type of animation makes Rick and Morty come to life in the third dimension.

Rick and Morty has episodes that change animation styles and that makes it an authentic series

Join the conversation

Rick and Morty is one of the best sci-fi animated series of all time and it is due to several factors, with its unique characters, its humor and the theme of the episodes crazy ones that can impress anyone with their plot. In fact, in some of them they experiment with other types of animations, taking advantage of the fact that it is the characters travel through different dimensions.

Thanks to this we have had the opportunity to see Ricky Martin his adventures with a different style than what we are used to and that sometimes gives a fresh touch to the series. On this occasion, Adult Swim has shared a preview of the series on its Official Twitter y all the fans have been amazed for the interesting way in which the fact characters with stop-motion animation. Below, we leave you all the details.

This is what Rick and Morty would look like if it were made with stop-motion animation

Check out the latest Rick and Morty ID bump that aired during tonight’s premiere of “The Jerrick Trap”! pic.twitter.com/LvQIGur5Nu — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 23, 2023

It’s about a 15 second advance very funny in which Rick is shown being carried by some Indians and talking, while Morty sees him from afar riding on a rock. Rick talks about obtaining gold and at the end of the short, a golden stone is shown that It has the Adult Swim logo“(as)”.

The interesting thing about this trailer is that the characters appear with a animation style very different from the originalthis being in stop-motion, which is done with photographs until motion simulation is achieved. Definitely, The result has been more than spectacular and has excited all the fans of the series who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the sixth season.

This is not the first experiment he has done to series with different animation styles, since the best Rick and Morty episodes have shown some of these changes on certain occasions. For example, in the past, the series has paid homage to other genres such as anime, horror or science fiction, using techniques like pixel art, the rotoscope or the CGI. These changes demonstrate versatility and innovation that the series has, since it is not afraid to take risks and surprise its audience.

Rick and Morty does not leave anyone indifferent, whether for its humor, its complex stories or its varied animation. The new announcement is one more sign that the series is still in top shape and that has a lot to offer. We hope that soon we can enjoy the sixth season and see what other surprises this installment has in store for us.

Join the conversation