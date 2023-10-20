It seems that they have achieved a new record in this Nintendo classic. In this case we are talking about new developments focused on a beloved boxing game.

Specifically, it is Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Despite being released decades ago, fans still compete in Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! to set speed records.

Recently, a new record has been claimed: it has been achieved Summoning Salt, a speedrunner and YouTuber, who managed to complete the Nintendo game in just 2 minutes and 0.61 seconds, without the use of any tools. This record took more than 20,000 attempts, so it is certainly a great feat.

You can see it in this video:

