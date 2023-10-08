A national strike of local public transport workers is scheduled for Monday 9 October 2023, proclaimed by the union Usb. The protest will involve all surface public transport, buses and trains, in the main Italian cities: from Rome to Milan up to Naples.

Inconveniences are expected for all those who need to travel using the services of Tpl.

The causes of the public transport strike on 9 October

The reasons for the strike are multiple and concern, among other things, requests for wage increases, the stabilization of precarious workers and the improvement of working conditions.

In particular, the USB calls for a wage increase for all local public transport workers, the stabilization of all precarious workers and the reduction of the use of overtime.

Methods and times of the TPL strike in detail

The strike will last 24 hours, but service guarantee periods are foreseen.

There are differences depending on the city in the expected times of abstention from service by striking workers: consequently the periods in which the service is guaranteed also vary depending on the city.

In the following table the public transport strike times in the main cities and regions:

City Strike times

Torino

00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 11:59, 15:01 at the end of service

Novara

00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 17:59, 21:01 at the end of service

Milano

00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service

Cagliari

00:01 – 07:29, 09:31 – 12:44, 14:46 – 18:29, 20:31 at the end of service

Venezia

06:00 – 09:00, 12:00 – 15:00

Vicenza

00:01 – 05:29, 08:30 – 11:59, 15:00 at the end of service

Trieste

02:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 12:59, 16:01 at the end of service

Gorizia

00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 11:59, 15:01 at the end of service

Bologna

08.30 – 16.30, 19.30 – end of service

Modena

00:01 – 06:29, 08:31 – 11:59, 16:01 at the end of service

Reggio Emilia

09:00 – 13:00, 15:30 at the end of the service

Piacenza

00:01 – 07:00, 10:00 – 12:00, 15:00 at the end of service

Tuscany region

00:01 – 04:14, 08:15 – 12:29, 14:30 at the end of service

Marche region

08:30 – 17:00, 20:00 at the end of the service

Umbria region

00:01 – 05:44, 08:46 – 11:44, 14:46 at the end of service

Terni

00:01 – 06:29, 09:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service

Lazio region

00:01 – 05:29, 08:30 – 17:00, 20:00 at the end of service

ANM Naples

start of service – 05.30, 08.30 – 17.00, 20.00 – end of service

Basilicata

00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service

Puglia

00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service

Calabria region

00:01 – 04:59, 08:01 – 17:59, 21:00 at the end of service

For the Campania region and the city of Naples the strike methods are as follows:

ANM: from the start of service at 05.30 and from 08.30 to 17.00 and then from 20.00 until the end of service (last possible departure 30 minutes before);

SIPPIC Funicular: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00;

ATC Capri: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00 (last available departure 30 minutes before);

EAV Autolinee from 6.20am to 8.15am and from 1.30pm to 5.35pm

Vesuvian Lines Railway from 6.18am to 8.02am and from 1.18pm to 5.32pm; Cable car the first three hours and the last three hours of operation;

EAV Flegree Lines: from 05.00 to 8.00 and from 14.30 to 17.30;

EAV Metro Campania North-East (former Alifana and Benevento Railway) Naples (Naples Giugliano – Aversa line) from 6.00 to 8.30 and from 16.30 to 20.00;

EAV Metro Campania North-East (former Alifana and Benevento railway) Naples (Naples/Piedimonte Matese line) from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm;

Naples (Naples/Benevento line) from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00;

AIR Mobility: from 6.00 to 8.00, from 1.00 to 3.00 and from 5.00 to 7.00;

AMU: from 7.00am to 9.00am, from 1.00pm to 3.00pm and from 8.00pm to 10.00pm

Time slots in which the Local Public Transport Service is guaranteed

We remind you that the guaranteed time slots foreseen by the strike in which public transport will circulate may be subject to variations based on service needs, so it is always a good idea to inquire at the websites of the TPL companies.

Here is the table with the time slots in which the service is guaranteed:

City Hours of Service

Torino

06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 14:59

Novara

06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 14:59, 18:00 – 21:00

Milano

06:00 – 08:45, 12:45 – 16:00

Cagliari

09:31 – 12:44, 14:46 – 18:29

Venezia

09:00 – 12:00, 15:00 – 18:00

Vicenza

06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 15:00

Trieste

09:01 – 12:59, 16:01 – 18:00

Gorizia

06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 15:00

Bologna

06:00 – 8:30, 16:30 – 19:30

Modena

06:30 – 08:59, 12:00 – 16:00

Reggio Emilia

06:30 – 09:00, 13:00 – 15:30

Piacenza

07:00 – 10:00, 12:00 – 15:00

Tuscany region

04:15 – 08:15, 12:30 – 14:30

Marche region

00:01 – 08:30, 17:00 – 20:00

Umbria region

05:45 – 08:45, 11:45 -14:45

Terni

06:30 – 09:30, 12:30 – 15:30

Lazio region

05:30 – 8:30, 17:00 – 20:00

ANM Naples

05:30 – 8:30, 17:00 – 20:00

Basilicata

05:30 – 08:30, 12:30 – 15:30

Puglia

05:30 – 08:30, 12:30 – 15:30

Calabria region

05:00 – 08:00, 18:00 – 21:00

To stay updated on the public transport strike and any changes in timetables, we reiterate that you consult the websites of the various local public transport companies.

