A national strike of local public transport workers is scheduled for Monday 9 October 2023, proclaimed by the union Usb. The protest will involve all surface public transport, buses and trains, in the main Italian cities: from Rome to Milan up to Naples.
Inconveniences are expected for all those who need to travel using the services of Tpl.
The causes of the public transport strike on 9 October
The reasons for the strike are multiple and concern, among other things, requests for wage increases, the stabilization of precarious workers and the improvement of working conditions.
In particular, the USB calls for a wage increase for all local public transport workers, the stabilization of all precarious workers and the reduction of the use of overtime.
Methods and times of the TPL strike in detail
The strike will last 24 hours, but service guarantee periods are foreseen.
There are differences depending on the city in the expected times of abstention from service by striking workers: consequently the periods in which the service is guaranteed also vary depending on the city.
In the following table the public transport strike times in the main cities and regions:
City Strike times
Torino
00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 11:59, 15:01 at the end of service
Novara
00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 17:59, 21:01 at the end of service
Milano
00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service
Cagliari
00:01 – 07:29, 09:31 – 12:44, 14:46 – 18:29, 20:31 at the end of service
Venezia
06:00 – 09:00, 12:00 – 15:00
Vicenza
00:01 – 05:29, 08:30 – 11:59, 15:00 at the end of service
Trieste
02:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 12:59, 16:01 at the end of service
Gorizia
00:01 – 05:59, 09:01 – 11:59, 15:01 at the end of service
Bologna
08.30 – 16.30, 19.30 – end of service
Modena
00:01 – 06:29, 08:31 – 11:59, 16:01 at the end of service
Reggio Emilia
09:00 – 13:00, 15:30 at the end of the service
Piacenza
00:01 – 07:00, 10:00 – 12:00, 15:00 at the end of service
Tuscany region
00:01 – 04:14, 08:15 – 12:29, 14:30 at the end of service
Marche region
08:30 – 17:00, 20:00 at the end of the service
Umbria region
00:01 – 05:44, 08:46 – 11:44, 14:46 at the end of service
Terni
00:01 – 06:29, 09:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service
Lazio region
00:01 – 05:29, 08:30 – 17:00, 20:00 at the end of service
ANM Naples
start of service – 05.30, 08.30 – 17.00, 20.00 – end of service
Basilicata
00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service
Puglia
00:01 – 05:29, 08:31 – 12:29, 15:31 at the end of service
Calabria region
00:01 – 04:59, 08:01 – 17:59, 21:00 at the end of service
For the Campania region and the city of Naples the strike methods are as follows:
ANM: from the start of service at 05.30 and from 08.30 to 17.00 and then from 20.00 until the end of service (last possible departure 30 minutes before);
SIPPIC Funicular: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00;
ATC Capri: from 05.30 to 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00 (last available departure 30 minutes before);
EAV Autolinee from 6.20am to 8.15am and from 1.30pm to 5.35pm
Vesuvian Lines Railway from 6.18am to 8.02am and from 1.18pm to 5.32pm; Cable car the first three hours and the last three hours of operation;
EAV Flegree Lines: from 05.00 to 8.00 and from 14.30 to 17.30;
EAV Metro Campania North-East (former Alifana and Benevento Railway) Naples (Naples Giugliano – Aversa line) from 6.00 to 8.30 and from 16.30 to 20.00;
EAV Metro Campania North-East (former Alifana and Benevento railway) Naples (Naples/Piedimonte Matese line) from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm;
Naples (Naples/Benevento line) from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00;
AIR Mobility: from 6.00 to 8.00, from 1.00 to 3.00 and from 5.00 to 7.00;
AMU: from 7.00am to 9.00am, from 1.00pm to 3.00pm and from 8.00pm to 10.00pm
Time slots in which the Local Public Transport Service is guaranteed
We remind you that the guaranteed time slots foreseen by the strike in which public transport will circulate may be subject to variations based on service needs, so it is always a good idea to inquire at the websites of the TPL companies.
Here is the table with the time slots in which the service is guaranteed:
City Hours of Service
Torino
06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 14:59
Novara
06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 14:59, 18:00 – 21:00
Milano
06:00 – 08:45, 12:45 – 16:00
Cagliari
09:31 – 12:44, 14:46 – 18:29
Venezia
09:00 – 12:00, 15:00 – 18:00
Vicenza
06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 15:00
Trieste
09:01 – 12:59, 16:01 – 18:00
Gorizia
06:00 – 08:59, 12:00 – 15:00
Bologna
06:00 – 8:30, 16:30 – 19:30
Modena
06:30 – 08:59, 12:00 – 16:00
Reggio Emilia
06:30 – 09:00, 13:00 – 15:30
Piacenza
07:00 – 10:00, 12:00 – 15:00
Tuscany region
04:15 – 08:15, 12:30 – 14:30
Marche region
00:01 – 08:30, 17:00 – 20:00
Umbria region
05:45 – 08:45, 11:45 -14:45
Terni
06:30 – 09:30, 12:30 – 15:30
Lazio region
05:30 – 8:30, 17:00 – 20:00
ANM Naples
05:30 – 8:30, 17:00 – 20:00
Basilicata
05:30 – 08:30, 12:30 – 15:30
Puglia
05:30 – 08:30, 12:30 – 15:30
Calabria region
05:00 – 08:00, 18:00 – 21:00
To stay updated on the public transport strike and any changes in timetables, we reiterate that you consult the websites of the various local public transport companies.
Leave a Reply