Are you all ready for the new PS5? We still don’t know when the new model of Sony’s console will be launched on the market (although we are getting some ideas about it).

Despite the aura of uncertainty, leakers continue to spread possible release dates and, above all, possible bundles. In addition to the now obvious Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle, in the last few hours an interesting image starring another well-known franchise has begun to circulate.

As reported by Comicbook, in the last few hours an image portraying a PS5 bundle of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.



Given that, as confirmed by Sony, the new model should arrive on the market by the end of 2023, this combination is not entirely unlikely, given that Modern Warfare 3 will arrive in stores on November 10th.

Is this really a sign that the PS5 “Slim” will also arrive in the first half of November? We don’t have any confirmation on this, but it’s interesting to look into this coincidence.

We talked about them all in depth the innovations introduced by the brand new PS5 model in a dedicated article that we invite you to read while waiting to find out when this platform will be introduced on the market.