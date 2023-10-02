Although the main problems of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have already been solved, the games are still somewhat unstable to such a degree that every time Game Freak updates them, fans find errors, like now, when a bug has just been found that prevents the game from being seen. End of the story.

In recent weeks Game Freak released version 2.0.1, which among a ton of fixes and features, enabled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, precisely part 1, The Teal Mask. However, the update presented a breakdown in the main campaign.

What is the new bug in the ending of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

SPOILER: we will not talk about spoilers for the plot of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but rather about what you need to know to prevent the bug from appearing. However, we include a small clip at the bottom of the note that shows how the error works and how to avoid it. It doesn’t include anything revealing about the plot, but you may want to avoid it so you don’t see any of this battle.

First, you should know that in one of the final parts of the main campaign, the player has to participate in a battle. In it you can see his team and try to select them to join the fight, but fans have just found a bug that causes a crash when following certain steps.

As reported by Twitter user (X) mattyoukhana_, if the user has Koraidon (Pokémon Scarlet) or Miraidon (Pokémon Violet) registered in the Pokédex and if he passes over positions 4, 5 or 6 on his team, the game it will close.

That said, if you want to avoid this crash, it will be necessary to avoid going through these spaces and get to Koraidon’s position (in the 7th space) by jumping from position 1 to 7 by pressing the up arrow only 1 time and then select it to let him go into battle.

The new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet bug prevents you from seeing the end

How to avoid losing game hours after a crash in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

Fortunately, the error is not that bad, since it does not delete the save file or corrupt the game. However, it must be taken into account that the crash will force the player to restart the game and that will take them to the last point where they saved manually, or the last time the title saved automatically.

In case you do not have the automatic save option enabled, we remind you that there is a trick to avoid returning to the last time you saved the game manually. To do this, when you restart you do not have to click continue (press A), but press X, B and the up arrow on the left Joy-Con directional pad at the same time. This will allow the latest emergency backup save file to be loaded.

So far this is the solution for this error, since The Pokémon Company has not spoken about it, but it is not ruled out that Game Freak is already working on a patch to solve it.

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol. How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6 Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

Did you find this new bug in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

