The new leaks that have occurred about Pokémon GO have left us with supposed official information about what is to come in the future of the game today. These leaks have apparently come from a prominent figure in this field, and many are taking them seriously.

From Ruetir.com we remind you that these are leaks, and that There is nothing officially confirmed yet. Following this line, we proceed to inform you of the leaks that have occurred about Pokémon GO that the entire community is talking about.

Potential December & January content leak

byu/Infinite-Set-2590 inTheSilphRoad

Alleged December and January Content Leaked from Pokémon GO

Community Day Pokémon GO will occur on December 16 and 17. Falling Stars Event scheduled for December 5. Debut of the Pokémon Minior. Elite Raids for the month of December: Keldeo. Christmas holiday event on December 15, 2023. Debut of Cetoddle and Cetitan. Cryogonal Shiny/variocolor available this month. There will be a Raid on December 23 with Wyrdeer as the protagonist. There will be an Ultra Beasts event in January for Pokémon GO. Debut in January of the Pokémon Stakataka and Blacephalon. And Vanilite will be present on the community day of the first month of 2024.

Via