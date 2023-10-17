Its return was recently confirmed, and its sale was subsequently stopped. It is effectively the Pokémon card in collaboration with Van Gogh.

In this case, it appears that the letter in collaboration with Van Gogh has been redistributed. You already know that these products unleashed the madness a few days ago. In fact, it sold out shortly.

The colaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum It was the Pikachu card with a gray hat. After it was shared that there would be a second chance to obtain the promotional card “Pikachu with Gray Hat” via the Pokémon Center website, it is now back in stock at this store after selling out at the Van Gogh Museum. You can get it with a minimum purchase of $30 in Pokémon Trading Card Game products, but availability is limited. You can check its availability on the website.

The priority is to guarantee ua safe and pleasant visit for museum visitors. That is why they have preferred to stop offering it on this site currently.

