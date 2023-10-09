He MediaMarkt VAT-free day on Nintendo Switch games It is a great opportunity to get cheap games in their invaluable physical formats.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on one of the 110 best Nintendo Switch games, or if you’re looking for specific genres like racing games or space games, now’s the time to take advantage of these discounts.

¿What are the offers of the MediaMarkt VAT-free day?

During the expected MediaMarkt VAT-free days, Players can take advantage of all kinds of discounts that are somewhat different from what we are used to.

Instead of reducing the price directly, players can save VAT, that is, that annoying extra 21% on all your product purchases, from video games to consoles. These, fortunately for us, include some games from the popular Nintendo Switch. Some games may even already be on sale, so in addition to the discount you save paying VAT.

However, you will have to be quick to not miss this opportunity, as it will only be available for a limited time. Offers will be available from today until tomorrow, August 28, 2023.

And if the list of discounts is short, you can take a look at other products outside of Nintendo consoles. There are many other items where you will benefit from MediaMarkt VAT-Free Day such as watches, speakers, computing devices and even household appliances.

Save 21% or more on your purchases

The biggest advantage of buying during MediaMarkt VAT-Free Day is to save on your Nintendo Switch games, purchasing them at their real prices. Forget about annoying increases that only inflate the original cost at checkout.

If you are a gamer who prefers physical versions over digital ones, you will be happy to know that these games are sold in their boxes, so you will not need to take up much space in the internal storage of your Nintenod Switch. You can take the small cartridges with you anywhere without worrying about needing to constantly unload them.

You can even look for offers that include free shipping, always reading the rules for each one. In addition, MediaMarkt allows you to purchase through financing, so in many cases you will be able to pay for your games in three-month installments for a fairly low cost.

Below you will find some of the offers without VAT and the discounted price you will pay:

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE at 41.31 euros Disney Illusion Island at 28.09 euros Mario Golf: Super Rush: €44.99 €37.18 (VAT included) New Tales From The Borderlands, Deluxe Ed.: 12.99 €10.74€ (VAT included) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: €44.99 €37.18 (VAT included) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection: €33.99 €28.09 (VAT included) Fire Emblem Engage: €54.90 €45.37 (VAT included) Sonic Frontiers: €50.99 €42.14 (VAT included) Pokémon Legends: Arceus: €49.49 €40.90 (VAT included) Pikmin 4: €49.99 €41.31 (VAT included) Xenoblade Chronicles 3: €47.99 €39.66 (VAT included) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: €64.39 €53.21 (VAT included) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: €54.09 €44.70 (VAT included) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: €52.89 €43.71 (VAT included) Minecraft: €27.59 €22.80 (VAT included) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: €52.89 €43.71 (VAT included) LEGO Jurassic World (Digital): €18.38 €15.19 (VAT included) SpongeBob: Cosmic Shake: €34.99 28. €92 (VAT included)

You can see the rest of the offers MediaMarkt VAT-Free Day by entering this link.