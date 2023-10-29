What is this patent? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now we have a new rumor about a patent.

This is what is known:

Nintendo has filed a patent for a hardware device that resembles a Nintendo 3DS, but with notable differences. The device can be separated into two halves that can communicate wirelessly with each other, allowing for local multiplayer play. The exterior of the device features another touch screen that allows software manipulation, but it would not provide the same functionality as the interior with buttons and joystick. It is unknown what the exact purpose of this device would be or if it will become a real product. Nintendo files numerous patents, and most ideas are never released. However, the images shared below are very visual and have sparked Switch 2 rumors:

Previous Switch 2 rumors

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

