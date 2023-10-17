Will it look like this? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now there is a patent that could show what this console looks like.

This is a new Nintendo patent published in October of this year that shows a portable device that could be related to the new console. This patent includes four drawings that reveal significant differences from the original Switch. These are the details:

Patent for a possible Switch 2

The new portable device no longer uses Joy-Con; Instead, it has a joystick to the left of the screen and four face buttons to the right, along with two buttons on the upper shoulder. The bottom of the device includes a home button and a USB socket, speakers and a button for capturing screenshots and gameplay recordings. The top of the device largely resembles that of the original Switch, with the only major difference being the reversal of the location of the volume rocker and power button. It also has a headphone jack and a cartridge slot.

It is not mentioned if this new console Will be compatible with original Switch games, but it is expected to be backward compatible. One of the highlights of the patent is that it shows only six buttons and a joystick for gameplay, but it is mentioned that the device uses a pressure-sensitive touch screen, which could influence the design of the games. The possibility of including motion controls on the right side of the device is also mentioned, which would make it more similar to the original design of the Switch. Here are the images:

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

Fuente.