For months there have been reports about a new IP from Naughty Dog, one of the most important teams at PlayStation Studios. According to a recent leak, the project is real and will be confirmed sometime this year.

The interesting thing is that the source compared the game with a popular Mass Effect installment and a renowned manga by Junji Ito, famous horror mangaka.

They say Naughty Dog could reveal a new IP this year

Details of the supposed new Naughty Dog IP are leaked

According to an anonymous source, one of Naughty Dog’s next projects is a new IP. It would be a third-person shooter and would play similarly to Mass Effect 2. The source explained that by this he means the ability to make choices, the buddy system, and other mechanics.

He also stated that the project will be announced sometime this year only for PlayStation 5. He added that he has no information about a possible PC version.

His report does not end there, as the source also leaked alleged information about the history of the franchise. He stated that he will tell how humanity is worried and horrified after discovering a solar system with a giant eye.

The source recommended fans think about Hellstar Remina, a manga by Junji Ito, to get a better idea of ​​what the plot will offer. Having said all this, it is very important to highlight that the information was shared in various forums, including 4Chan. So, it is best to take it as a simple rumor.

The same tipster shared details about The Last of Us: Part III and The Last of Us: Part II Remastered. While neither project has been officially confirmed, there are at least hints that suggest the second game’s remaster is real.

On the other hand, past reports claim that the PlayStation studio is indeed working on a new IP, but that it would have a medieval fantasy setting. So, for now there is no way to confirm what the company is really working on.

In this link you can find all the news related to Naughty Dog.

