In this case we are talking about a new special distribution event that has these features:

In South Korea, to celebrate the release of physical copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple + its DLC, from November 3 to 30 you can go to the Pokémon Pop-Up Stores at Lotte department stores to get a serial code. This code gives us a Fidough. This Fidough is level 5 with the Self Rhythm skill and the moves Caranto, Charm, Tongue and Whip and has a rare mark. We will be attentive to inform you about its possible arrival in more territories.

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select ‘Poképortal’, then ‘Mystery Gift’ Select ‘Get with Code/Password’ and enter the code to claim your gift

