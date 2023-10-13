80 years after the birth of the first MV Agusta engine (here is the story) the acronym “98” returns to the fairing of a motorbike from the Schiranna company: here is the new Superveloce 98 Limited Edition 2024. Produced in only 300 numbered copies, it is characterized by “Verghera Red” color inspired by the original livery of the time. Applied by hand in multiple phases, the color is made up of a two-component matt base, combined with a glossy layer. We find the initials “98 Edizione Limitata” on the tail, alongside the Italian tricolour. The historical reference to the displacement of the engine designed in 1943 and to the limited series production can also be found laser engraved on the steering plate.

The technical base remains that of the Superveloce that we already know, with its 798 cc three-cylinder in-line engine featuring a counter-rotating shaft, cams treated with DLC coating to reduce friction and increase performance, titanium valves and crankshaft and connecting rod bearings developed to reduce losses… Maximum power is 147 HP at 13,000 rpm. with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm; The bike weighs 173 kg dry, which drops to 165 kg with the racing kit.

The three-cylinder is set in a steel trellis frame with an aluminum alloy swingarm combined with a Marzocchi fork with 43 mm upside-down stanchions and a Sachs monoshock, both fully adjustable.

To complete the picture of the technical equipment of the Superveloce 98 Limited Edition i 17″ spoked wheels equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, the braking system optimized and lightened thanks to the Brembo PR 16/19 radial pump and M4.30 Stylema front calipers (with recalibrated Continental MK100 ABS) and the improved Ride by Wire, thanks to the rotation negative of the throttle grip. We then find 5.5″ color TFT instruments that can be customized and connected to the smartphone and the Mobisat anti-theft satellite localization system.

The racing vocation of the Superveloce is also enhanced in this Limited Edition, thanks to the dedicated kit which is supplied to each buyer which includes: the Arrow three-outlet exhaust (reserved for track use), the racing electronic control unit, the tail cover, a motorcycle cover and the certificate of authenticity.