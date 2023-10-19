The Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with the electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among others, standard radar technology on both the front and rear, which enables the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) functionality and of Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The electronic equipment of the Multistrada V4 RS, thanks to the information obtained from the Bosch inertial platform, is made up of:

4 Power Mode (Full, High, Medium, Low)Ducati Traction Control (DTC)Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)Engine Brake Control (EBC) Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

All these systems have been calibrated for the characteristics and intended use of the model and integrated into four Riding Modes, namely Race, Sport, Touring, Urban.

On the V4 RS the Power Mode Full (associated by default with the Race Riding Mode) which delivers maximum power in all gears, with a prompt accelerator response.

The other Power Modes have been calibrated for use on the Multistrada V4. In particular:

High (associated by default with Riding Mode Sport) offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear with a slight reduction in torque in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prompt accelerator response. Medium (associated default to Riding Mode Touring) also offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear, with a slight reduction in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, but with a softer accelerator response.Low ( default in Urban Riding Mode) with a power reduced to 114 HP and a sweet accelerator response.

The dashboard graphics are also new, which presents a control menu on the main screen with functionality similar to the Infomode Track of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. This drop-down menu displays the levels set for DTC, ABS and DWC in the selected riding mode. Furthermore, the intervention of Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control is highlighted by the flashing of the corresponding curtain element and the lighting of the upper right corner of the dashboard.

The TFT dashboard with 6.5″ screen, characterized on the Multistrada V4 RS by dedicated graphics, allows you to view the map navigator thanks to Ducati Connect, which allows you to mirror your mobile device. To support this functionality, the smartphone compartment has forced ventilation, to cool the phone during intensive use of the navigation functions and while charging.