Netflix’s most famous thief returns with new episodes

Netflix

Without a doubt the highlight in the Netflix premieres is the arrival of season 3 of Lupine, the popular heist series starring Omar Sy.

After the events that occurred in the previous season, Assane Diop has been forced to leave his family behind and abandon Paris to live in hiding when he finds himself wanted and captured by the authorities.

Some time later, Diop cannot stand being away from his family and the suffering that his wife and son must be going through, so he He decides to return to Paris in search of them to propose that they leave France and start a new life somewhere else..

But the ghosts of the past are still very much alive and An unexpected return will turn Diop’s plans upside down. Here we leave you our review of Lupine season 3.

Between the films new arrivals on Netflix we find Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third “solo” installment of the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland at the head of the cast.

Because everyone now knows Spider-Man’s identity, Peter Parker comes to the aid of Doctor Strange to cast a spell that erases everyone’s memory. But things go wrong and all those villains who know Spider-Man’s identity begin to arrive from other universes.. This is our review of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One of its most popular series returns to HBO Max

Within the HBO Max premieres We highlight season 2 of Our Flag Means Death, the fun adventure comedy starring Taika Waititi and Fred Armisen.

Inspired by true events, the series follows the adventures of Stede Bonnet, a former landowner who, tired of the life he leads, decides to change course and become a pirate.

During his journey Stede meets the pirate Edward “Ed” Teach, better known to everyone as the legendary Blackbeard. We remind you here of our review of Our Flag Means Death season 1.

Another of the HBO Max premiere series is the arrival of the final episodes of The Walking Dead season 11, the production based on the comics by Robert Kirkman starring Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa Suzanne McBride and Lauren Cohan, among many others.

Our survivors have to deal not only with the persistent threat of walkers, but also with several human groups that try to destroy them and that can be much more dangerous than zombies. Here’s our review of the ending of The Walking Dead.

As for the movies, we find among the HBO Max news The Bookstore, a drama written and directed by Isabel Coixet starring Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Bill Nighy, James Lance, Michael Fitzgerald and Jorge Suquet.

Based on the novel by Penelope Fitzgerald, the film is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Florence Green, a young woman who decides, against polite but implacable neighborhood opposition, to open the first bookstore that has ever existed in that area.

Prime Video brings us a very original slasher

Amazon Prime Video | Blumhouse

We arrived at Prime Video news highlighting Bloody Sixteen, a slasher horror comedy directed by Nahnatchka Khan starring Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Lochlyn Munro and Randall Park, among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a teenager who, after the murder of her mother on Halloween, She travels back in time to 1987 and must stop the young would-be assassin and return to her rightful timeline before being trapped in the past forever..

Between the Prime Video premiere series we find Mirai Nikki, an interesting thriller anime battle royale type based on the popular manga by Sakae Esuno directed by Naoto Hosoda.

It tells the story of Amano Yukiteru, a high school student who is forced to participate in a survival game in which the contestants are equipped with diaries capable of predicting the future.

Another series worth highlighting on the platform is Urban. Life is ours, a teenage drama created by Nico Frasquet, Amanda Encinas, Paloma Rando and Carlos del Hoyo that includes, among others, María Pedraza, Asia Ortega, Bernardo Flores and Carlos Scholz.

Its plot revolves around Lola and Yanet, two young twenty-somethings completely opposite to each other who, after a strong clash, They undertake a journey of escape to Malaga which is, at the same time, their journey to escape from their present lives and find a place in the world..

One of Marvel’s most popular series returns to Disney+

There is no doubt that the highlights of the Disney+ premieres It is season 2 of Loki, the new thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Hiddleston at the head of the cast.

After the events of the previous season, Loki finds himself trapped in a different timeline than the one he knows and is in an AVT run by Kang the Conqueror. where neither Mobius nor the rest of the members remember everything they experienced with the God of Deception previously. Here you can read our review of Loki season 2.

We also highlight the Disney+ news the second part of season 2 of Tokyo Revengers, one of the best anime series of this year whose plot faithfully adapts Ken Wakui’s manga.

In this part the Tenjiku arch begins, where Takemichi has to correct his future again and deal with Izana Kurokawa, the leader of the Tenjiku gang who has allied himself with the manipulator Kisaki Tetta and who, for some reason, has a special dislike for Mikey.the leader of Tokyo Manji.

This week we also had on Disney+ the season finale of popular series such as season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, the fun thriller comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gómez.

In this season our protagonists have had to investigate the murder of Ben Glenroy, the star actor in Oliver’s Broadway play. But as soon as they solve the crime, another unexpected death arises in the Arconia, but we will see that case in the already renewed season 4 of the series. While here you have our review of Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Another of the new Disney+ series that has finished its season is Ahsoka, the new thing in the Star Wars universe with Rosario Dawson leading the cast.

In this last episode Ahsoka, Sabine and Ezra try to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn and his army from leaving the galaxy.. You can read our review of Ahsoka 1×08 here.