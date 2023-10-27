We reach the weekend, a time when it’s time to disconnect a little from the work routine and enjoy, among other things, the new releases that Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ bring us every week.

With Halloween just around the corner, it is noticeable that the news from the main streaming services has focused mainly on the genre of terror for its users to organize their marathons films y series.

And as is tradition, at HobbyCine we compile you the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of October 27, 2023. Take good notes!

One of the most anticipated anime series comes to Netflix

Within the Netflix news We highlight Pluto, the platform’s new original anime series based on the acclaimed manga by Naoki Urasawa that brings back the mythical character of the legendary Osamu Tezuka.

This science fiction series follows Europol detective Gesicht as he attempts to uncover the mystery behind a series of robot and human deaths.. During his investigation he encounters Astroboy, the famous robot boy who acted as an ambassador of peace at the end of the war in the Persian Empire, which gave robots similar rights to those of humans.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

As for the best new Netflix movies We find Sister Death, the new horror feature film directed by Paco Plaza and starring Aria Bedmar.

Its plot revolves around Narcisa, a young novice who has supernatural powers and who begins a new life in an old convent converted into a girls’ school to teach classes during post-war Spain.

But shortly after staying in the center Strange, increasingly disturbing events begin to happen. which cause the novice to set out to unravel all the terrible secrets that surround the convent. This is our review of Sister Death.

HBO Max prepares us for a terrifying Halloween

HBO Max

We arrived at best HBO Max series with the premiere of season 2 of 30 coins, the Spanish horror series created by Álex de la Iglesia starring, among others, Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

The new batch of episodes starts with a good part of the town of Pedraza plunged into madness and locked up in a psychiatric hospital after the events that took place in season 1.

Waiting to hear from Father Vergara, Paco tries to take care of Elena, who is in a coma in a dark hospital bed while he is devastated by remorse.. Here we leave you our review of 30 coins season 2.

In the field of movies we have in the HBO Max premieres The Nun 2, sequel to the Warren File spin-off directed by Michael Chaves and starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Blockt, Storm Reid, Bonnie Aarons and Anna Popplewell, among others.

Set four years after the events of the first installment, the film once again follows Sister Irene, who You will once again experience a desperate situation when the demon Valak rises once again from his slumber.. Here’s our review of The Nun 2.

If you prefer laughter to terror, on HBO Max you can also find among the news of the week Camera Café, the film, the feature film that serves as a sequel to the legendary Spanish sitcom that brings back Arturo Valls, Carlos Chamarro, Ana Milan and company.

On this occasion, the company’s workers are facing a crisis that is about to sink the company, but the worst thing is that The only hope lies in its new director, the king of escaqueo himself Quesada. You can read our review of Camera Café, the film, here.

Fear takes over Prime Video premieres

Between the Prime Video news We find Absolute Rest, a horror film written and directed by Lori Evans Taylor whose cast is led by Melissa Barrera.

It tells the story of Julie Rivers, a woman who, after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moves to a new house with her husband.

Upon receiving the doctor’s order to rest completely, Julie begins to suffer terrifying ghostly experiences that will awaken her demons from the past. and will make you wonder if your house is haunted or it’s all in your head.

Another of the best new movies on Prime Video is Barbarian, a horror film that, although it was released exclusively on Disney+ last year, is now available in the Amazon platform catalog for anyone who has not had the opportunity to see this interesting proposal.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger and featuring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, Barbarian It is one of those films that the less you know about it the better, since it has several surprising twists practically from the beginning. We leave you here our review of Barbarian in case you are curious.

In the field of series we have among Prime Video premieres Memento Mori, an interesting Spanish police thriller starring Yon González.

Its plot begins when The corpse of a young woman with amputated eyelids appears in Valladolid. Inspector Sancho foreshadows a chain of homicides, and with the support of “Carapocha”, one of the greatest experts on serial killers, he follows the trail of corpses that Augusto, a sociopath with refined tastes, is dedicated to leaving around the city.

As the investigation progresses, The detectives soon discover that they are facing a murderer who commits crimes to soundtracks and signs the bodies of his victims with poems.. However, what Sancho doesn’t know is that the chase is going to become a very personal duel.

Weekend of intrigue on Disney+

As for the Disney+ news We have for this weekend Girls’ Night, a Spanish intrigue series created by Sergio Cánovas and Javier Naya whose cast includes Aislinn Derbez, Leticia Dolera, Silvia Alonso, Paula Usero, María León, Veki Velilla and César Mateo, among others.

As detailed in its synopsis, the series is “a story of friendship and revenge in which they, due to the weight of the open wound, will not only be the victims, but also the executioners. A journey of self-discovery of five friends who have the possibility of taking justice into their own hands“.

Young Lola has been planning her revenge for months, but everything goes wrong when her childhood friends return to town without warning and immediately discover what she is up to, which makes Lola wonder if she should let them look elsewhere. side or join his revenge.

Within the Disney+ premiere movies It is worth highlighting the return to the catalog of Spider-Man: A New Universe, one of the best animated films of the Marvel wall-crawler directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

It tells the story of Miles Morales, a young man who is bitten by a genetically altered spider and gains powers similar to those of Spider-Man shortly after the original Spidey dies.

However, following an accident caused by Kingpin, A dimensional gap opens that brings with it different versions of Spider-Man from other universes.s, among them Peter Parker himself.

Together they will try to stop Kingpin and his henchmen while Miles learns to control his newly acquired powers to become the Spider-Man his universe needs. This is our review of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ Spain to watch on the weekend of October 27, 2023. What do you think of this week’s news? Tell us what you are going to see in our comments section.