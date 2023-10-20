We are already in the weekend, which implies a rain of premieres from streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney+.

And this time it comes to mind, since these days we are having a good spell of rain that the last thing we want to do is go out and soak in the street.

Although this week there is not much new to highlight, we do have some interesting titles with which to spend these days well entertained in the warmth of home.

Without further ado today, at Hobby Consolas, we compile the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of October 20, 2023.

The end of one of the best series in the history of television comes to Netflix

It has taken a while, but this week we finally have the Netflix news the final season of Better Call Saul, the acclaimed television series created by Vince Gilligan that in turn serves as a prequel (and also sequel) to the events experienced in his other great series, Breaking Bad.

With Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn leading the cast, in this final season we finally see What happens with Jimmy McGill both in the events leading up to Breaking Bad like after the death of Walter White, giving a round closure to the character. This is our review of the Better Call Saul ending.

Another of the series premiering on Netflix is ​​season 7 of Elite, the successful Spanish series created by Carlos Montero whose new batch of episodes features Omar Ayuso at the helm of the cast.

The season tells us how Omar, despite leading a new life at the university, cannot turn the page and continues to feel guilty for Samuel’s death and everything he has suffered during his stay in Las Encinas.

After doing therapy and through some internships, Omar decides to return to Las Encinas to face the ghosts of his past face to face.. We remind you here of our review of Elite season 6.

In the field of films We find The Witches (by Roald Dahl) on Netflix, a nice children’s horror comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Jahzir Bruno, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock, among others.

Set in the 1960s, the film follows a little orphan named Bruno who goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama where they encounter some seemingly glamorous but absolutely diabolical witches.

After several encounters with the witches, the grandmother takes her grandson to a luxury hotel, with such bad luck that The Great Witch and her entourage are settling there at that precise moment, turning the boy and other boys into mice..

Bruno manages to reach his grandmother and together they try to stop the witches and try to reverse the spell. Here is our review of The Witches (by Roald Dahl).

Another of the Netflix premiere movies is Wonder Woman 1984, the DC Extended Universe film directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, among others.

In this delivery Diana Prince has to face businessman Maxwell Lord and her former friend Barbara Minerva, better known as Cheetah., a supervillain who possesses great strength and agility. You can read our review of Wonder Woman 1984 here.

One of the most hooligan animated series returns to HBO Max

Adult Swim

Within the HBO Max news Without a doubt, it is worth highlighting season 7 of Rick and Morty, the crazy animated series created by Dan Harmond and Justin Roiland that brings back the hilarious space-dimensional adventures of Rick Sánchez and his grandson Morty Smith.

In this first episode of the season we see how Rick is forced to make an intervention on his friend, Mr. Dirty Ass.because he took advantage of the Smiths’ house after his wife threw him out and spends his time drinking even the water from the vases.

However, what begins as a meeting of friends to reason with Mr. Dirty Butt ends up leading to a drunken madness with a certain special guest. We remind you here of our review of Rick and Morty season 6.

Within the movies section we have this week on HBO Max The Blind Side, a sports drama based on real events written and directed by John Lee Hancock starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron.

It tells the story of Michael Oher, a homeless young black man who is taken in by a wealthy white family. The couple will do everything in their power to support their adopted son and help Michael become a football star..

Prime Video brings new episodes of one of its most popular series

Prime Video

There is no doubt that the highlights of the Prime Video premieres is season 3 of Upload, the science fiction comedy-drama created by Greg Daniels starring, among others, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Chris Williams, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels and Christine Ko.

Its plot takes place in a future year 2033, where People who are close to death can be uploaded to a virtual afterlife of their choosing. There we have Nathan Brown, a young application developer who wakes up in a hospital after a car accident.

TAfter a quick deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid, Nathan chooses her family’s life of virtual luxury, a place called Lakeview.. There she meets Nora Anthony, her customer service “angel” who, although at first she is her virtual representative and guide, quickly becomes her friend and confidant. Here we remind you of our review of Upload season 2.

Between the new Prime Video movies We find From Lost to Rio, a Spanish comedy directed by Joaquín Mazón starring Pablo Chiapella, Fran Perea, Carlos Santos, Esther Acebo and Kira Miró, among others.

Its plot follows Pedro, Kiko and David, three friends in their late thirties who travel to Rio de Janeiro to collect the lifeless body of Mateo, their best friend from high school, who has died under strange circumstances.

However, upon arriving in Brazil, nothing is as it seems. Mateo, “the dead man” has fled, his house is upside down and one of his ex-girlfriends is desperately looking for him. Here we leave you our review of From Lost to Rio.

Celebrate the centenary of the mouse company on Disney+

Disney

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Pictures, it arrives at Disney+ news the remastered 4K version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the studio’s first film that was released in 1937.

Based on the classic tale by the Brothers Grimm, the film’s plot follows the story of Snow White, the most beautiful young woman in the entire kingdom who is the result of the envy of her stepmother, the Evil Queen.who decides to get rid of the girl, but she manages to save herself and takes refuge in the cabin of the seven dwarfs.

Despite everything, her cruel stepmother manages to find her and manages to trick her disguised as an old woman by poisoning her with an apple. But the princess is not dead, just asleep, waiting for a handsome Prince Charming to rescue her from her.

We also have in Disney+ premieres Once Upon a Studio, a beautiful short film written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy to commemorate Disney’s centennial.

Its plot is located in the Disney studio where, after its employees leave after a normal day’s work, Mickey and Minnie Mouse break free from the pictures on the wall and plan to gather characters from around the studio for a group photo.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of October 20, 2023. Which of these new features do you find most interesting to enjoy these rainy days of rest?