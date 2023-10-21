Squeri, the mayor of the location chosen for the new stadium: “They are much more optimistic than us. But the project must be studied carefully because there are aspects that need to be studied in depth, especially in terms of traffic”

Milan is already playing a metaphysical, political-bureaucratic but decidedly important match in San Donato. The stadium is the absolute priority for Gerry Cardinale and RedBird, the heart of the future Milan project, and this is understood. What may be less clear is the development of the coming months. The ball now, to put it simply, is in the hands of the Municipality of San Donato. AC Milan chose that area for the new stadium project and Gerry Cardinale, founder of RedBird, recently said: “San Donato will be the place where we will do it”. Yes, but it’s not enough. This is the evaluation phase, which will have to lead to the green light for the permits and the approval of the project that Manica and CAA Icon, the two excellences in the sector chosen by Milan, are developing. The mayor of San Donato, Francesco Squeri, was interviewed yesterday by 7 Gold and gave his point of view. Making us understand something more about the developments of the autumn.

Squeri confirmed that the project includes a 3,000-seat arena-auditorium for music but the most significant phrase is a comment on Cardinale’s words: “They are much more optimistic than us. We have a duty to be calmer and study the project carefully because there are aspects that need to be studied in greater depth, especially in terms of traffic”. In fact, the stadium would be built between the beginning of Milan’s eastern ring road and the junction that allows those arriving from the A1 motorway to enter the city. A caution that cannot be taken for granted and is not expected.

Squeri also made it clear where the match will be played. Partially at a local level, with the critical opposition: “The ‘No stadium’ committee was created in San Donato, I understand their concerns”. Much on a broader level: “After having studied the project, a program agreement will be reached with the Lombardy Region, the Metropolitan City, the Municipality of Milan, the South Agricultural Park Authority, Highways and Railways”. In short, the next few months will be complex, political, with predictable quicksand.

Squeri made two predictions: he said that, by intuition, one of the two teams (Inter?) could remain in Milan and he concluded that yes, there is a good possibility that Milan will move to San Donato. It will also depend on him.

