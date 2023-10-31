Apple has presented the new generation of its laptops for professionals, which include the powerful M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips which the company has also presented during the same event. The new ones 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro They arrive just 10 months after the previous models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, but Apple promises a considerable jump in power, performance and battery.

And if that were not enough, the company has also added a new color for the MacBook Pro with M3 chip, the brand new “Space Black”. Below, all the technical characteristics of the new generation of MacBook Pro.

Technical sheet of the new MacBook Pro

MACBOOK PRO 14″

MACBOOK PRO 16″

SCREEN

Liquid Retina XDR

14.2 inches

Resolution: 3,024 x 1,954 pixels (254 dpi)

1,600 nits maximum brightness

Liquid Retina XDR

16.2 inches

Resolution: 3,456 x 2,234 pixels (254 dpi)

1,600 nits maximum brightness

PROCESSOR

Apple M3 chip

(8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 100 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Pro chip

(11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 150 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Pro chip

(12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 150 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Max chip

(14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 300 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Pro chip

(12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 150 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Max chip

(14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 300 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M3 Max chip

(16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 400 GB/s memory bandwidth)

Memory

8/16/18/24/36/48/64/96/128 GB unified memory

18/36/48/64/96/128 GB unified memory

STORAGE

512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB / 4 TB / 8 TB

512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB / 4 TB / 8 TB

PORTS

2 o 3 x USB-C (TB4)

1 x HDMI

1 x MagSafe 3

SDXC card reader

Headphone port

3 x USB-C (TB4)

1 x HDMI

1 x MagSafe 3

SDXC card reader

Headphone port

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

WEBCAM

FaceTime HD a 1080p

FaceTime HD a 1080p

AUDIO

Six speakers

Wide stereo sound

Spatial audio

three microphones

3.5mm headphone port with support for high impedance headphones

Six speakers

Wide stereo sound

Spatial audio

three microphones

3.5mm headphone port with support for high impedance headphones

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

312,6 x 221,2 x 15,5 mm

1.55 Kg (M3), 1.61 Kg (M3 Pro), 1.62 Kg (M3 MAX)

355,7 x 248,1 x 16,8 mm

2,14 Kg (M3 Pro), 2,16Kg (M3 Max)

BATTERY

70 Wh

Adaptador USB-C de 70 W (M3, M3 Pro 11 núcleos)

96W USB-C Adapter (M3 Pro 12 Core and M3 Max)

Cable de USB‑C a MagSafe 3

Fast charging with the 96W USB-C power adapter

100 Wh

140W USB-C Adapter

Cable de USB‑C a MagSafe 3

Fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

macOS Sonoma

macOS Sonoma

PRECIO

From 2,029 euros

From 3,049 euros

The new MacBook Pros have chips up to 40% faster than the previous generation





The design of the MacBook Pro hasn’t changed, but Apple has revamped the inside of the new generation of its pro laptops not only with the new M3 chips, but also with even more RAM. MacBook Pros with M3 chip can be configured with up to 128 GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage.

According to the company, the new MacBook Pros are 11 times faster than the more advanced Intel-based MacBook Pros. In addition, they have also made a leap compared to previous generations of MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon processor: models with M3 are 40% faster than models with M2 chip and 60% faster than MacBook Pro with M1.

As for the models with the M3 Pro processor, Apple claims that they are 20% faster in image processing. than laptops with M2 Pro and 40% faster than models with M1 Pro chip.





During the presentation, Apple emphasized the possibilities of the new MacBook Pro with M3 chips for professional use, including the professional level video editing and even cinematographic, the use of advanced applications for medicine, and web development, among others. All MacBook Pros with M3, they say, have enough power (and plenty of it) for a variety of professional tasks.

Finally, beyond the power of their processors and the generous amount of memory and storage with which they can be configured, some very interesting aspects of the new MacBook Pro are: battery with up to 22 hours of autonomysupport for between 1 and 4 external screens and the inclusion of a 3.5 mm port with support for high-impedance headphones, something that Apple has included for a few years but, even so, continues to be a notable feature for audio professionals. Audio.

Of course, the new generation of MacBook Pro arrives with macOS Sonoma operating system.

Price and availability of the new MacBook Pro with M3 chip





The new MacBook Pro with M3 processor can now be reserved on Apple’s website. Models with M3 and M3 Pro will be available from November 7. On the other hand, models with M3 Max will be available in mid-November.

MacBook Pro 14” M3 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB memory and 512 GB storage): 2.029 euros

MacBook Pro 14” M3 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB memory and 1 TB storage): 2.259 euros

MacBook Pro 14” M3 Pro (11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18 GB memory and 512 GB storage): 2.549 euros

MacBook Pro 14” M3 Pro (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18 GB memory and 1 TB storage): 3.049 euros

MacBook Pro 14” M3 Max (14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36 GB memory and 1 TB storage): 4.049 euros

MacBook Pro 16” M3 Pro (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18 GB memory and 512 GB storage): 3.049 euros

MacBook Pro 16” M3 Pro (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36 GB memory and 512 GB storage): 3.509 euros

MacBook Pro 16” M3 Max (14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36 GB memory and 1 TB storage): 4.299 euros

MacBook Pro 16” M3 Max (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48 GB memory and 1 TB storage): 4.899 euros

Images | Manzana

