Echoes of the Living continues to leave a great taste in the mouth with a new look that definitively confirms that this survival horror looks like a classic Resident Evil that was never released.

Although Resident Evil 4 Remake has won the hearts of many fans of the saga and the survival horrormany nostalgic players still miss the oldest and most original style of the saga.

Those fixed cameras marked an entire generation and where there are fans without a new installment, games that try to return us to that golden age of survival horror proliferate. Echoes of the Living is one of those exciting projects.

If you miss those Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 you may have been keeping track of Echoes of the Livinga game that will arrive on PC via Steam in early 2024 and that has just offered a new look.

Echoes of the Living es un survival horror de manual

This new trailer focused on the hand to hand combat It lets us see that the game successfully replicates all the elements that made the Capcom saga great at the time. Of course, all with updated graphics and animations and with a very polished tank control.

Being able to face the dangers derived from zombies, spiders, dogs and other enemies using blunt weapons such as firearms, Echoes of the Living takes us to closed scenarioswith a number of obstacles to encourage this increase in heart rate due to tension.

The game has stood out positively after having had a demo en Steam Fest Next. What do you think? Will you give it a chance when it’s available? Here we leave you the official synopsis of the game and its requirements:

In 1996, in a small, quiet town in northern Europe, a mysterious fog suddenly arises on a clear night, its inhabitants have no idea of ​​the horrors that are about to happen.

Shortly after, the inhabitants fall ill and try to flee the place, no one knows how or why the dead are walking the streets, a few hours later all that remains in the city are only the echoes of those who were previously alive.

Echoes of the Living minimum requirements

Operating system: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz o AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 24 GB of available space

Echoes of the Living Recommended Requirements

Operating system: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT) Processor: Intel Core i5-8600k 3.6GHz o AMD Ryzen 5 2600x Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super o AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 42 GB of available space

The truth is that Echoes of the Living is not the only survival horror in development that has been influenced by the saga of Capcom. For example, Resident Evil 2 Remake was a key influence on Alan Wake 2, Remedy confesses.