Portable gaming is increasingly popular thanks to devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and other similar systems. Apparently, AYANEO does not want to be left behind and is preparing the launch of 2 new laptops.

Leaks revealed systems that look very similar to Nintendo’s 3DS, especially since there is a model with 2 screens. The interesting thing is that the devices are designed to run PC games through Windows and offer up to 120 fps to players.

They filter new laptops powered by Windows and Ryzen

Several images of 2 new AYANEO portable devices are circulating on social networks and forums: the Flip and Flip DS. According to the leaks, the devices will be capable of running PC games of various ranges, as well as a wide variety of emulators.

They will use Windows as the operating system and will be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset, with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The goal is to offer games up to a frame rate of 120.

One of the systems especially caught the attention of gamers, especially Nintendo fans. We are referring to the Flip DS, which looks very similar to the Nintendo 3DS due to its double screen, its general design and its control configuration.

The other model of the system only has a screen, but at the bottom it includes a full keyboard for a better user experience. At the time of writing, AYANEO has not confirmed the devices, so their release date and pricing are a mystery. Below you can see an image of the systems:

This is what the AYANEO Flip and the Flip DS look like

Find more news related to PC gaming at this link.

