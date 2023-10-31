A new rumor offers information about Lanterns, and ensures that The Question will be part of James Gunn’s DC Universe

New reports share details of some of the projects of the DCU by James Gunn, including Superman: Legacy, the series Lanterns and a program focused on The Question which has not yet been announced.

James Gunn’s plans

The rumors come from the group of Reddit DCEU Leakswhere a good amount of information about the DCU was shared.

Superman: Legacy

Report says Gunn failed to find the right actor to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy before the start of the actors’ strike, so when it ends the search will continue. Additionally, DCEU Leaks claims that Gunn wants an actor in his 30s.

Green Lantern

The group shared information about Green Lanternspecifically from the series for HBO Lanterns. It is commented that Chris Mundyknown for his work as showrunner of Ozark and for being the writer and producer of Criminal mindswould be the showrunner of Lanterns.

The report also states that Hal Jordan will be the oldest and John Stewart I would be close to 20 years old.

The Question

The DCU information ends with the announcement of a show starring The Question: “We can exclusively report that a series centered on The Question is in development for the DCU.”

The insider MyTmeToShineHello commented exactly the same: “The Question television series is in the works.”

Although the information shared by DCEU Leaks is very interesting, it should be treated as a rumor until the studio itself makes it official.