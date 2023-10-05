Eric Barone shares new images of Haunted Chocolatier, his sweet new one that will succeed Stardew Valley… when he has time to get with it.

Haunted Chocolatier It’s not a household name yet, but if all goes according to plan, it could become one of the best-selling games within a few years. And it is, if not the sequel, then the successor to Stardew Valley.

Both are from the same creator, Eric Barone, or “Concerned Ape”, who in 2016 pulled a hurricane of a game out of his hat that has sold 15 million copies, drawing inspiration from classics like Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing but modernizing many mechanics, a the time it used beautiful pixel art.

Two years ago, in October 2021, Barone announced a new video game: Haunted Chocolatier, about which we still know almost nothing. But to celebrate reaching million followers on Twitter, the creator has shared four new images.

These new images may not seem like much. But information about Haunted Chocolatier has been sparse since its announcement two years ago. A few weeks ago, Barone shared his first new image of the game in more than a year.

The last time he talked about Haunted Chocolatier was August 2022, when he revealed one of the game’s bosses and also a song from the soundtrack, also composed by Barone.

Haunted Chocolatier is simmering, Stardew Valley is the priority

And this game is going to last a long time. Earlier this year he said he was taking a break from gaming to focus on Stardew Valley, which remains immensely popular.

recently announced the Stardew Valley version 1.6which added multiplayer for eight players on PC, new festivals, more than a hundred lines of dialogue, and in general a lot of new content (and all for free) that make Haunted Chocolatier recedes on the horizon… despite the desire we have for its winter and chocolate atmosphere!