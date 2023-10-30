On November 25, the new Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials premiere on Disney + and the BBC has presented a new image of David Tennant’s return to the character

The BBC released an image of the upcoming Doctor Wh 60th anniversary specialsor, the first of which premieres in November. The new image shows David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor climbing the stairs of a column trying to access some of the elements of panels with lights by looking for a button or trying to repair something because of the object he is carrying in his hand.

You can check out the new Doctor Who 60th anniversary image below.

Trailer and release dates of the specials

This week Disney + presented the trailer and release dates for the three new Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. The three specials, titled Doctor Who: The Starbeast (November 25), Doctor Who: The Wild Blue Faraway (December 1) and Doctor Who: Laughter (December 8), will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) who will come face to face with their most terrifying villain: The Toymaker (“The Toymaker”, played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

The new cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble and Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep, plus Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world, with 60 years on screen and more than 100 awards. This quintessentially British series has a huge following around the world, with 9.6 million fans on social media and 100 million video views on YouTube in the last year alone.

The series is produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios. The series returns under the creative vision of showrunner Russell T. Davies, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Executive producers Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter join. The 60th anniversary specials are written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley and Chanya Button, respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor in a new season of Doctor Who premiering in 2024 on Disney+. You can subscribe to the streaming service here.