Ghost Machine, a new imprint from Image Comics, will feature four interconnected universes

Many of the comics world’s brightest minds have come together to launch Ghost Machinea new imprint from Image Comics.

The team behind Ghost Machine

Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Peter J. Tomasi y Maytal Zchut They are the creators who will be behind Ghost Machine. Below, we share a statement from the people involved in said project.

“Our ambition for Ghost Machine is to go beyond superheroes, introducing new genres, characters and shared universes, completely co-owned by all creators involved. “We see this as the future of how creatives will work and retain creative control and engage meaningfully like never before.”

“Our passion is the magic of graphic storytelling and the emotional resonance of compelling characters. But we’re not just a comics company: we’re the first media company of its kind solely owned and operated by creators, born from the desire to create and succeed together.”

The universes of the new Image Comics imprint

Ghost Machine will publish its titles through Image Comics. In addition, the series that will begin the four shared universes of this label have been revealed: “A two-issue prequel series, GEIGER: GROUND ZERO de Geoff Johns y Gary Frankwill be released in November and December before the first official Ghost Machine release in January 2024 with GHOST MACHINE #1, a 64-page special that will present their four shared universes.” The interconnected universes are made up of:

The Unnamed: Universe that has a mysterious group of heroes, and will have titles like Geiger, Junkyard Joe, Redcoat y First Ghost.

Rook Exodus: Futuristic world centered on a new character, Rook.

Family Odyssey: Universe that tells the story of the Rocketfellers and his friends. The horrorverse.