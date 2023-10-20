Honda also updates the graphics of the SH Mode 125, which however remains unchanged in terms of mechanics eSAF steel frame (enhanced Smart Architecture Frame) lightweight and durable that matches the eSP+ engine (enhanced Smart Power Plus) liquid cooled 4-valve single overhead camshaftpowerful and clean.

The underseat compartment is equipped with storage with a USB socket for charging all mobile devices. The engine starter, underseat compartment and glove compartment are locked and unlocked via Smart Key, simply by keeping the key in your pocket.

L’SH Mode 125 2024 it is available in the following colors:

Mat Techno Silver MetallicPearl Jasmine WhiteMat Galaxy Black Metallic, (nuovo)Candy Luster Red, (nuovo)