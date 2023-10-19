Deeply updated for the 2020 model year, the Honda SH125 and 150i they receive for 2024, the approval is Euro5+. At a cycling level, everything remains unchanged, with a steel frame and tank under the flat footboard which allows for more space available under the saddle (where there is a convenient USB socket) and the geometry of the rear suspension which has been designed to improve the comfort and road holding. The bodywork is equipped with an attractive front design embellished with LED lights, while the instrumentation is a completely digital LCD element.

L’SH125/150i 2024 it is on sale in Italy only in the configuration with standard windshield, handguards and Smart-Top Box in the following colours:

Pearl Nightstar Black (now with black wheels)Pearl Falcon Gray (now with black wheels)Mat Pearl Cool White (now with black wheels)Pearl Pacific Blue (now with black wheels)Mat Coal Black Metallic (Sporty), with black rims and red SH logo (new)Mat Pearl Cool White (Sporty), with black rims and red SH logo (new)Green Glass (SH Glass)with black rims and silver SH logo (new)