The launch of Halo Infinite did not meet everyone’s expectations and also generated a crisis within 343 Industries. Despite this, the studio has remained steadfast and has nourished the Master Chief’s most recent adventure with new content.

According to a recent report, 343 Industries will continue to be in charge of the saga and is already preparing a new project. The news may be bittersweet for some, since everything indicates that the company will break a promise related to Halo Infinite.

343i would already be working on the future of Halo after the Infinite crisis

The next Halo would already be in development

According to SG Bitcast (via Insider Gaming), 343i is already actively working on a new Halo project. Specifically, it would be about the franchise’s next campaign. The source claims that the studio will begin to move away from Halo Infinite for the transition.

Because of this, 343i would break its promise to offer 10 years of content for Halo Infinite, a title that it conceived as a platform for the future of the franchise. That said, it is speculated that the said game will not receive DLC or an expansion for the campaign as many expected.

The report states that 343i is working on a kind of restructuring to “build the next generation of Halo in Unreal.” If this information is accurate, the company would forget about the Slipspace Engine, an engine created specifically for Halo Infinite, and would bet on the Epic Games.

Unfortunately, the leak does not reveal concrete details of the project. So, we don’t know what 343i is preparing or when it will arrive.

