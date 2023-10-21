After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the Halloween plans, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. This is content that the game has already officially confirmed.

Remember that we have additional content on the way and now we can get the first articles of the Halloween event. We can get four pieces of Splatoween-themed clothing and a special Halloween banner for free.

Items include ‘Undead Head’ (a mummified head), ‘Plankton Walker’ (a pirate hat), ‘Swim Reaper’ (a ghostly scythe), ‘Bleak Beak’ (a spooky beak) and an exclusive Splatoween banner. To redeem these items, we must follow these steps:

On the home screen of your Nintendo Switch, select the ‘News’ icon. Scroll down to the Splatoon 3 news item titled ‘Splatoween Exclusive Gear and Banner!’ Select ‘Start Splatoon 3’ at the bottom of the news. Once the game has loaded, go to the Lobby and turn on the Lobby Terminal. Select ‘Get Stuff’ to redeem your Splatoween gear and banner.

Make sure you have the latest version of Splatoon 3 (ver. 5.1.0 or later) to achieve this. Nintendo has also specified that this distribution is Limited Timealthough no date has been confirmed.

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

Fuente.