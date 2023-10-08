Undoubtedly interesting news in relation to Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has released a new gift code that we can now exchange.

In the text that we leave you below, we can take a look at a new promotional code. It is unknown how many uses it has, so we recommend you exchange it as soon as possible.

Here you can see it:

The code is: 5YUWFAQQX99SJ

Give us 30 Poké Ball and 1 Lucky Egg

Remember that in order to redeem the codes that are available in any month of the year, it is as simple as going to the Pokémon GO storego to the section «promotions» and enter the code to obtain the rewards automatically.

You have all the codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

