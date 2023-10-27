Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Witchtastic – November 22, 2023

Witchtastic is an online or local cooperative multiplayer game that requires precise coordination between all tasks and all players. Expect lots of screaming! The game has been developed by Red Fur Games and published by Application Systems Heidelberg.

Raccoo Venture – December 14, 2023

Raccoo Venture is a fun 3D platform game that brings 90s nostalgia to a playful, puzzle-filled world. Defeat multiple enemies and challenges, find new outfits to customize the hero, discover new friends who will help you on this journey to recover the sacred relics.

Top Racer Collection – January 11, 2024

The Top Racer collection brings back the 90s classic in one incredible package, bringing together three iconic games from the renowned racing franchise. With online features, step on the accelerator and experience the nostalgic combination of action and addictive gameplay!

Frogue is a turn-based action platformer with elements of roguelike, bullet hell, and time manipulation. It looks like the journey is procedurally generated, so it will be different every time you play. The game has players running to avoid bullets and take down enemies, throw knives from a distance, and more.

Spell Crisis – Without date

This game is a tribute to classic retro games with exploration elements. Use defensive/skills or offensive magic and the overly critical hat to help little witch Sukie defeat the Broom Gang witches.

Additionally, Bem Feito has been confirmed for November 9, 2023. And Mars 2120 will be released on March 28, 2024. 9 Years of Shadows will be released on November 9, 2023 for $9.99.

