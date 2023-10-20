Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Tales of Mathasia – October 19, 2023

The gameplay of Tales of Mathasia is based on completing tasks and mini-games related to mathematics. The missions are simple and the player has enough time to complete them and can have relevant clues to understand the different rules that govern mathematics.

Rallyallyally – December 7, 2023

At its core, Rallyallyally is a chaotic racing game where you compete with other drivers to navigate the road. While our suggested way to play is with 7 other friends in local multiplayer, we also provide bot support (with a maximum of 8 racers at any time), allowing for true anarchy!

LUNARiA: Virtualized Moonchild – 2024

Skyout is a next-generation virtual reality action and battle race. T-bit is no ordinary high school student. He is also an undefeated genius player. Day after day, he logs into Skyout and wins many cash prizes.

On the other hand, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures will be released digitally on November 1, 2023, followed by the physical version on November 3.

