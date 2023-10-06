Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Astrosmash – October 12, 2023

Prepare to unleash your inner astronaut as this epic space game invites players to wield their laser cannons and destroy an interstellar onslaught of meteors, bombs, and other celestial adversaries.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! – October 12, 2023

You can also play local co-op while one person cooks and the other speeds up the orders! Or put up to four players locally with the included “Battle Kitchen” expansion, which features dozens of challenges and unlockable characters.

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief – October 13, 2023

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief is a visual novel developed by Guarida Games Studio, and entirely hand-drawn, where cats become protagonists of a classic Japanese narrative.

Witchy Life Story – October 19, 2023 – $19.99

Play as the youngest member of the illustrious and magical von Teasel family, but you’re not exactly their pride and joy. In fact, your grandmother has given you one last chance to prove yourself… or no more witch training for you!

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

