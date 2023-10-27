With the No Gravity Games promotion, you can now get the third game that is being offered these days for free on the hybrid console.

Join the conversation

It is not very common to see free games on Nintendo Switch very frequently, since it is a practice that is not usually a constant on consoles as it is on PC, thanks to platforms such as Steam or Epic Games Store. However, from time to time very interesting promotions may arise that allow you to get some of the most succulent titles at no cost. With this, the study No Gravity Games A few days ago a promotion dedicated to Halloween started, giving away no less than 7 games for Nintendo Switch.

Thus, Today, October 27, the third title has just been released that is available with this promotion. Remember that in order to claim it forever and add it to your library of Nintendo Switch titles, you will need to have a North American account and have claimed the previous titles of this promotion. With this, you can get the new addition, which is Pandemic Shooter, one of No Gravity Games’ best-known titles. Therefore, don’t miss it today to be ready for the fourth game, which will be announced tomorrow.

Download Pandemic Shooter for FREE on Nintendo Switch

Pandemic Shooter, the new free game available for Nintendo Switch

Pandemic Shooter is an exciting action-packed first-person shooter game. Sit back, relax and enjoy a massacre. Hordes of mindless undead are heading your way. Collect and upgrade your weapons, grab some power-ups and let the bullets fly. But don’t get too arrogant. Each level becomes more challenging and full of zombies! Get ready, because there are zombies everywhere. A global pandemic has hit Earth, but the circumstances are highly suspicious. There are some evil forces at play, and those forces seem very similar to lizards..

Download Pandemic Shooter for FREE on Nintendo Switch

Therefore, Do not hesitate to claim the new free game offered by No Gravity Games for Nintendo Switch dedicated to October 27. Remember that there are still 4 more juices to be revealed, so you will have to be very attentive to be able to get them during the next few days.

Join the conversation