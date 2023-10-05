Recent rumors have linked Taylor Swift to Deadpool 3

Taylor Swift joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dazzler in stunning new fan art.

Taylor Swift como Dazzler

Although the appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 may be enough to excite fans of Marvel, the film could still hold many surprises. We know that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra in the filmand various reports speak of the participation of other Marvel characters, one being Swift’s Dazzler.

On Twitter (now X), the digital artist Bosslogic shared an art showing what Swift would look like bringing Dazzler to life in Deadpool 3.

It would be interesting to see Swift in the UCM like Dazzler, a mutant who converts sound into different types of light powers. It is good to know that this possibility exists, but the information related to its appearance in the third part of Deadpool They should still be treated as rumors.