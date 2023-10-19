The first Multistrada V4 with the Desmo engine and which adopts the Panigale V4 engine. Titanium rear subframe for this 180 horsepower numbered series that weighs 3 kg less than the V4 Pikes Peak. Here are all the details

October 19, 2023

With the claim “Choose it all” the fourth Ducati Premiere arrived, which revealed – even if in reality some unofficial photos had more or less mysteriously escaped – the nuova Multistrada V4 RSa motorcycle produced in a numbered series and which offers for the first time within the twenty-year-old Multistrada family the V4 Desmo engine derived from the Panigale V4. In short, Ducati takes up the challenge of super-performance on its flagship crossover and does so with a V4 RS that it weighs less and is more powerful than the already very bad Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

The Multistrada V4 RS, Ducati declares, is a model in which every component, every detail – from the electronic package equipped with radar technology to the very light titanium rear frame – has been chosen with a single objective: to create the sportiest touring bike ever, going to fish out a theme song dear to another illustrious ancestor, that one Monster RS which – too – had a heart derived from the flagship sports car of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

New Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: the sportiest Multistrada ever

The livery doesn’t change too much compared to the other Multistrada V4 sisters: however, we find some carbon fiber components such as the front mudguard, the hand guards (specific for the RS), the heat shields and the front beak, while the livrea Iceberg White it is enriched by various references to the coloring of the Desmosedici MotoGP.

The technopolymer tail integrates the passenger handles and the seat support frame is now titanium and saves 2.5 kg compared to the standard one, a true super sports car refinement.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is coming produced in numbered series. The number is shown on a black anodized aluminum plate, embellished with the Italian flag, applied to the steering plate.

Engine: 180 horsepower Desmosedici Stradale



Let’s start with the engine when describing the Multistrada V4 RS which, we repeat, is the only one in the family to adopt the engine Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cm, where the desmo was used to combine smooth delivery and power at the top end of the rev counter. Lots of power: 180 HP, with the limiter moving 2,000 rpm compared to the V4 Granturismo and coming into operation at 13,500 rpm. That’s 10 horsepower more than the V4 Pikes Peak, and it’s a goal achieved also thanks to the adoption ofThe air filter of the Panigale V4 R and an exhaust system with Akrapovic silencers developed specifically for the Multistrada V4 RS.

News also on the front of final report which has now been shortened while keeping the gear ratios unchanged.

Finally, as on the Panigale V4 SP2 and Streetfighter V4 SP2, the Multistrada V4 RS also features the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch made from solid aluminium, with a specific configuration of springs and anti-slipper ramps: its adoption allows the gearbox oil to be separated from the clutch and the high performance oil from Ducati Corse Performance Powered by Shell Advance to be used, which gives away another 2.5 horses. But if you want you can go even further: also combining it Ducati Performance exhaust it almost comes 195 horsepower maximum power

But the new engine is not just Superbike: to guarantee maximum thermal comfort the Desmosedici Stradale boasts the deactivation of the rear bank with the motorcycle stopped, in neutral and with engine temperature above 70°attention that is also revealed in the possibility of closing the ducts that bring fresh air to the legs, to offer greater comfort on the coldest days. Lastly, the maintenance intervals for checking valve clearance on the Multistrada V4 RS are foreseen every 30,000 km.

Sports electronics. Power Mode Full arrives



The Multistrada V4 RS adopts the same electronic package as the Multistrada V4 S: both come as standard front/rear radar which allow the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functions.

The electronic equipment of the Multistrada V4 RS, thanks to the information obtained from the Bosch inertial platform, is composed of 4 Power Mode (Full, High, Medium, Low), from Ducati Traction Control (DTC), from Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), from Engine Brake Control (EBC) and from Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down, in turn integrated in four Riding Modes, namely Race, Sport, Touring, Urban.

Note that it is introduced on the V4 RS Power Mode Full for the first time in the Multistrada family (associated with the Riding Mode Race) that provides maximum power in all gears; the other Power Modes have been calibrated for use on the Multistrada V4. In particular: High (associated with Riding Mode Sport) offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear with a slight reduction in torque in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prompt accelerator response.

Medium (associated by default with Touring Riding Mode) also offers maximum power in 4th, 5th and 6th gear, with a slight reduction in 1st, 2nd and 3rd, but with a softer accelerator response . Low (default in Urban Riding Mode) with a power reduced to 84 kW (114 hp) and an answer

accelerator sweet.

The Multistrada V4 RS is also equipped with EBC (Engine Brake Control) adjustable on three levels, which allows the rider to customize the engine braking depending on his riding style and context.

The greater sportiness of the electronic package of the V4 RS is underlined by the new graphics of the dashboard, which presents on the main screen a control panel with functionality similar to the Infomode Track of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. This drop-down menu displays the levels set for DTC, ABS and DWC in the selected riding mode. Furthermore, the intervention of Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control is highlighted by the flashing of the corresponding curtain element and the lighting of the upper right corner of the dashboard.

The dashboard TFT with 6.5“ screen with dedicated graphics allows you to view the map navigator thanks to Ducati Connect, which allows you to do the mirroring your mobile device and, as in the latest Multistradas, the smartphone compartment benefits from forced ventilation,

Cycling



Aluminum monocoque frame and 17-inch front wheel: the Ducati recipe for dynamic excellence does not change, but here the chassis is different from that of the Multistrada V4 S and Rally, in order to obtain a different steering head inclination (25.75° compared to 24.5°) by defining quotas chassis front and wheelbase based on the greater sportiness of the bike, similar to what has already been done on the V4 Pikes Peak.

I Marchesini forged aluminum wheels are 2.7 kg lighter compared to those of the V4 S (also here as already seen for the V4 Pikes Peak) and for the tires Pirelli was chosen, with the Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, in the sizes 120/70 front and 190/55 rear.

The search for weight reduction also led to the adoption of a smaller battery, with a consequent weight saving compared to the V4 Pikes Peak of 3 kg and 7 less than the S: in total they are therefore 211 kg dry.

Öhlins Smart EC 2.0



The choice of suspension is also close to Pikes Peak Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 based on the “event based” system, as on the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S, which self-regulates based on the rider’s riding style, but here it has been recalibrated to obtain the best balance between comfort in relaxed driving and support in sporty driving.

In particular, in the Touring and Sport Riding Modes the calibrations of the dynamic system have been modified to improve comfort during relaxed riding and at the same time support when having fun on mixed mountain terrain. Furthermore, to improve driving dynamics even at full load, hydraulic braking has been increased when the rider selects higher damping levels in the various Riding Modes in the various Load Modes with luggage and passenger.

The braking system it is managed by the Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME Cornering ABS system and derives directly from that of the Panigale V4. At the front the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and monobloc calipers Brembo Stylema, in analogy with the Multistrada V4 S, to which the pads of the Panigale V4 are added. At the rear the system includes a single 265 mm diameter disc on which a Brembo floating caliper works. The control, with regressive kinematics, has a smaller pumping element to improve power and modulation.

Ergonomics



The new V4 RS offers sportier ergonomics than the Multistrada V4, with higher and further back footrests to increase the maximum lean angle. The handlebar, rigidly fixed to the plate to improve the driving feeling, it is lower, narrower and has a less accentuated curvature. The neggs

knobs, softer, they have a sportier design.

From January 2024



The motorcycle will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from the month of January 2024 in a single set-up, which includes front and rear radar as standard in the Iceberg livery White.

New Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: the sportiest Multistrada ever