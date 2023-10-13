Today there was great news for Dragon Ball fans, as a new anime of the franchise was confirmed at New York Comic-Con 2023. Some were hoping that there would also be news about Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, but apparently They will have to continue waiting, since the news could well arrive until 2024.

A few days ago clues emerged suggesting that an announcement about the long-awaited fighting game would be close, but apparently the opposite is true.

We say this because Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed today that it will hold another edition of its annual Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, in which players from all over the world come together to compete in titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Card Game, Dragon Ball Legends, and Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

When will there be more information about Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4?

The company also takes advantage of this event to make announcements or updates on its projects related to the Dragon Ball franchise. In case you don’t remember, it was at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour in March 2023 that Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Dragon Ball Z:Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

Having said the above and after seeing that there was no news about the game at New York Comic-Con 2023, apparently it will be until Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024 when the project will reappear publicly.

The news of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 would still be far away

The good news is that this event will take place almost 2 months earlier compared to the 2023 edition. Specifically, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024 will take place from January 27 to 20, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center . Those interested in attending will be able to get their tickets starting next November 2 through the official event site.

It is not ruled out, however, that Bandai Namco Entertainment reveals the game sooner and takes advantage, for example, of The Game Awards 2023 to show the first gameplay trailer or a longer cinematic one than the reveal at the beginning of 2023.

