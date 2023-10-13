Toei Animation has announced a new Dragon Ball anime called DAIMA, which will be released next year, news that was delivered at the New York Comic Con, where the 40 years of Dragon Ball were celebrated. The announcement was shown within a video that reviews the history of the franchise and gives us a preview of what this new Dragon Ball anime will bring, which has generally been received poorly by fans.

While the word “daima” does not have a specific translation from Japanese, the kanji that represents it can be read as “evil”, presenting a new story that focuses on memories of the Majin Buu saga, showing how all the characters They transform into their child versions, following a path similar to that of Goku in Dragon Ball GT. For now, it is unclear where Dragon Ball DAIMA will be in the narrative. In the trailer, we see Goten and Trunks as babies, suggesting that this story might not be a direct continuation of the events of Dragon Ball Super.

And as we said, the reception from the general public has not been the best, especially in the Twitter/X publications where the announcement has been shared. Among the different comments from fans, you can find some that criticize the main idea, saying: “Of all the things that could be made canon, they come and do so from…Dragon Ball GT…but now all the children characters” or directly those who attack the new production saying: “A mess all this time waiting to see what They announced and announce this shit, go fuck yourself” or commenting: “Dragon Ball getting more and more asshole. ZzZzzzz with all the desire to offend” or “I wasn’t expecting anything and they still managed to disappoint me.”

But in any case, there are those who have been excited by the announcement, saying on the same platform what “It is incredible to see them in a new facet, without a doubt, Dragon Ball will be eternal” or commenting “I have mixed feelings. I love seeing new Dragon Ball content, but how much longer do we have to wait for the Moro and Granola sagas to be adapted into anime? Besides, kids again? For that, make Dragon Ball GT canon and that’s it.”

Toei has promised to provide more details in January, during the annual Dragon Ball Battle Hour event, which will also offer news about the games in the series. The planned release date for Dragon Ball DAIMA is the Japanese fall season of 2024, which would place the anime in October of that year.

