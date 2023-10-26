We have interesting news for Super Mario fans: it relates to the original inspirations behind the franchise and its creation.

Apparently, news has emerged about Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the plumber, and his inspiration in the series Dr. Slump de Akira Toriyama. In a classic interview that has resurfaced, it is shared how Miyamoto studied Dr. Slump’s designs for the evolution of Mario.

When Miyamoto and other Nintendo developers They were trying to define Mario’s movements, they decided to analyze Dr. Slump to see how Akira Toriyama created designs that conveyed speed and momentum. Miyamoto explained “how he took inspiration from and how it translated to Mario’s movements, using the hip as a key point of origin for all movements, thus creating a sense of weight and realism in the way Mario runs.”

