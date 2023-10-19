Why have some of the exciting Star Wars projects announced in 2020 still not come to life?

Disney Investor Day in 2020 was an exciting event for Star Wars fans. Numerous films were announced that promised to expand and enrich the galactic universe. However, since then, some of these projects have remained in a mysterious limbo, without notable progress or have been outright canceled. The book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios sheds light on the reasons behind this situation and how Disney may have influenced Lucasfilm’s decisions.

The year 2020 was a period in which film studios had to adapt to the situation and change their focus towards virtual events. In a world where Hollywood stars were limited to Zoom screens, studios hosted virtual events to keep fans excited about their upcoming projects.

From initial impact to nothing…

Disney was no exception, ending the year with an impressive Investor Day reminiscent of Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm made surprise announcements. However, in the case of Star Wars, not all of the announced projects came true.

Since Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, like Kevin Feige, head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, felt pressured by Disney to announce projects before they were completely ready. This could have been a strategy by Disney to keep franchises exciting, but it could also have been a factor behind the lack of progress on some projects.

The change in leadership at Disney, with the ouster of Bob Chapek as CEO, could have influenced this pressure to announce projects ahead of their time. Both Star Wars and CUM franchises suffered the consequences of this strategy.

A notable example is the series The Acolyte, which was announced in December 2020 and still does not have a premiere date, despite having wrapped production.

What we will never see.

However, the four projects that did not come to fruition are Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, A Droid Story and Rogue Squadron. The latter, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been definitively cancelled.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Lando, which was initially going to be a Disney Plus series, saw changes in its direction and production. Rangers of the New Republic suffered the consequences of Gina Carano’s controversial social media comments and was ultimately merged with The Mandalorian.

Finally, A Droid Story, an animated film that would introduce R2-D2 and C-3PO in a new adventure, has received few updates since 2021. So we don’t know if they are going ahead or if it has also been canceled.

Other projects that probably won’t go ahead are Rian Johnson’s trilogy and independent films by Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi.

