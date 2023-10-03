You have in Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

They are related to the coverage of Game Informer, which is starring this title. We already saw its cover and now we receive the details of this magazine.

They are the following:

The level “Condarts Away!” in World 2 it has a difficulty of two stars and takes place in a biome of clouds and snow called “Fluff-Puff Peaks”. Introduce the new enemy Tucante, yellow birds that lunge towards you when they see you. The “Zip Tracks” are introduced, yellow rails to slide through the level. The level has a perspective change with the Wonder Flower.

“Where The Rrrumbas Rule” In World 6, with a two-star difficulty, it takes place in a cave and lava biome with giant Rrrumbas. It introduces items like “Topple Rocks” and a Wonder Flower that turns Mario into a spiked ball in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

“Countdown to Drop Down” In World 2, with three-star difficulty, it returns to Nub Nub Hills and introduces platforms called “Dropdown Countdown Lifts” and new enemies. It also features a Wonder Flower with stars of invincibility during a free fall.

And these are the unpublished captures:

You know, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Fuente.