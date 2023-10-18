The case of Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust once again takes an interesting turn. Now we have new details about what happened there.

New details have come to light about the accidental murder of Alec Baldwin. The actor’s case, related to the tragic event on the set of the movie Rust, could be heading back to court. As reported yesterday by NBC News, New Mexico prosecutors intend to charge the Hollywood star with the crime of involuntary manslaughter, in relation to the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

According to their report, the parties recently discussed a plea agreement to a misdemeanor charge. But this was removed last weekend. The renewed interest in the Alec Baldwin case is due in part to Prosecutors have apparently found new evidence regarding security conditions on the set of Rust. Something that was reported for the first time in August of this year.

What happened in the case of the Rust filming?

Cordon Press

Consistent with previous findings by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the Colt .45 revolver used by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust It would only fire if the trigger was pulled. This contradicts previous claims by Baldwin and his legal team. They argued that the weapon was modified before the incident. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury in November. And, if he is convicted, the charge could carry up to eighteen months in prison.

“We believe that, based on our thorough and detailed investigation, it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to decide whether the case should proceed,” Kari Morrissey said in a statement to NBC News. “It is unfortunate that such a terrible tragedy has turned into this wrongful accusation,” stated Alec Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro. “We will respond to any charges in court.” We will have to wait to find out what happens with this tragic case soon.