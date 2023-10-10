Aprilia unveils the 2024 model year of the adventure Tuareg 660, proposed in new colours Atreides Black e Canyon Sand to which is added the evocative color scheme Dakar Podiuma tribute to the bike that took third place overall, with three stage victories, at the 2010 Dakar: the Aprilia RXV 4.5 ridden by Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez.

The new colors are paired with a new one frame painted redwhich give further character to the bike, which is the protagonist of its debut in offroad competitions this year as part of the “Back to Africa” ​​project. The Aprilia Tuareg is already available in the Aprilia dealer network in the new colors Atreides Black e Canyon Sandwhile it will be available starting from October in the color Dakar Podium.