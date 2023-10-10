Aprilia unveils the 2024 model year of the adventure Tuareg 660, proposed in new colours Atreides Black e Canyon Sand to which is added the evocative color scheme Dakar Podiuma tribute to the bike that took third place overall, with three stage victories, at the 2010 Dakar: the Aprilia RXV 4.5 ridden by Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez.
The new colors are paired with a new one frame painted redwhich give further character to the bike, which is the protagonist of its debut in offroad competitions this year as part of the “Back to Africa” project. The Aprilia Tuareg is already available in the Aprilia dealer network in the new colors Atreides Black e Canyon Sandwhile it will be available starting from October in the color Dakar Podium.
Leave a Reply